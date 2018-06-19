"Infest," "Violent," "Shithole": This Is The Language Trump Uses To Talk About Immigrants

Evan Vucci / AP

"Children are being used by some of the worst criminals on earth as a means to enter our country," Trump tweeted on Monday, without elaborating on how many people he says are "using" children to enter the US.

When Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Monday there was a "staggering 315% increase in illegal aliens fraudulently using children to pose as family units to gain entry into this country," the New York Times was quick to point out those represent a minuscule percentage of the overall number of migrants. The first five months of 2018 had seen 191 fraudulent family claims, a DHS official told the Times, or some 0.6% of 31,000 families apprehended at the southwestern border.