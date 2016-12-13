Man Sentenced To A Year In Prison For Grabbing Officer's Gun At Trump Rally

A British man who grabbed an officer's handgun during a Donald Trump rally in June was sentenced to a year in prison on Tuesday.

On June 18, Michael Sandford, then 19, attended the Republican's rally at the Treasure Island Hotel in Las Vegas. During Trump's speech, Sandford asked a uniformed police officer if he could obtain the candidate's autograph, but then lunged for the officer's Glock 9mm and tried to remove the weapon from its holster. He was immediately arrested and escorted from the rally, interrupting Trump's speech.

In court documents, federal prosecutors alleged Sandford, who was in the US illegally, told Secret Service agents he had traveled to the rally to kill Trump.

However, Sandford, now 20, only pleaded guilty as part of an agreement in September to being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm and impeding and disrupting government business and official functions.