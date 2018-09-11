BuzzFeed News

Trump Fist-Pumped As He Arrived In Pennsylvania For A 9/11 Memorial Service

Trump Fist-Pumped As He Arrived In Pennsylvania For A 9/11 Memorial Service

The president also began the day by tweeting attacks on the Russia investigation. At the memorial itself, the president gave a thumbs-up sign.

President Trump threw his fists in the air as he arrived in Pennsylvania on Tuesday for a 9/11 memorial service.

Trump and the first lady were en route to Shanksville, where there is a memorial honoring those who died aboard United Airlines Flight 93 on Sept. 11.

Forty passengers and crew members died when their plane crashed into a Pennsylvania field as they tried to fight off the hijackers and regain control of the plane.
A crowd had turned out at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport to greet Trump.

According to the press pool report, the president made the gesture as he approached the cheering crowd.

The fist pump was captured by several photographers traveling with the president.

Trump began the day by tweeting attacks on the Russia investigation.

But he did also send a tweet praising former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is now his lawyer in the Russia probe.

Rudy Giuliani did a GREAT job as Mayor of NYC during the period of September 11th. His leadership, bravery and skill must never be forgotten. Rudy is a TRUE WARRIOR!
He also noted how much time had passed since the tragedy.

17 years since September 11th!
At her briefing on Monday, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president's speech at the memorial would be somber.

"Certainly the focus will be on remembering that horrific day and remembering the lives that were lost," she said, "and certainly honoring the individuals who were not only lost that day, but also put their lives on the line to help in that process."

Addressing the crowd in a more hushed voice than some of his usual speeches, the president praised the plane's passengers and crew for their heroism.

"A piece of America's heart is buried on these grounds. But in its place has grown a new resolve to live our lives with the same grace and courage as the heroes of Flight 93," he said.

He said the field where the plane crashed was a "monument to American defiance."

The president also told the relatives and friends of the victims that the country will never forget their loved-ones' heroism.

"America's future is not written by our enemies. America's future is written by our heroes," he said.
"Certainly the focus will be on remembering that horrific day and remembering the lives that were lost," she said, "and certainly honoring the individuals who were not only lost that day, but also put their lives on the line to help in that process."

Addressing the crowd in a more hushed voice than some of his usual speeches, the president praised the plane's passengers and crew for their heroism.

"A piece of America’s heart is buried on these grounds. But in its place has grown a new resolve to live our lives with the same grace and courage as the heroes of Flight 93," he said.

He said the field where the plane crashed was a "monument to American defiance."

The president also told the relatives and friends of the victims that the country will never forget their loved-ones' heroism.

"America’s future is not written by our enemies. America’s future is written by our heroes," he said.

The Trumps then toured the memorial itself, where the president gave a thumbs-up sign.

