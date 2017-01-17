This Amazing New Website Lets You Search What Trump Has Said And Tweeted

A new website is aiming to help reporters and members of the public keep track of Donald Trump's positions on issues by searching through everything the president-elect has ever publicly said or tweeted.

Factba.se was launched by Virginia husband and wife team Bill Frischling and Jennifer Canty earlier this month as part of an effort to empower people who may be skeptical of the media to be able to search for themselves through Trump's remarks.

"How could you argue something is not true if you could see not only what this person said but the entire context around it?" Frischling told BuzzFeed News.

With the help of specially formulated software, the website has currently uploaded more than 2.6 million words Trump has said in interviews and speeches, as well as more than 30,000 of his tweets.

A search of the word "Russia," for example, yields more than 400 references across interviews, speeches, and online posts, which can then be read or viewed in their primary form.