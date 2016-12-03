Philippines Leader Says Trump Praised His Deadly Crackdown On Drugs

More than 5,500 people have been killed in police and vigilante killings as part of President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs has killed thousands of people, been condemned by human rights groups, and led to frosty relations with the Obama administration — but it may have a new supporter in Washington.

In a phone call between the two men on Friday, President-elect Donald Trump wished Duterte success with the program, the Filipino leader said.



“He understood the way we are handling it and I said that there’s nothing wrong in protecting a country," Dutere said in comments released by his office. "It was a bit very encouraging in the sense that I supposed that what he really wanted to say was that we would be the last to interfere in the affairs of your own country."



"We are doing it as a sovereign nation, the right way. And he wishes us well. And I said that, well, we assured him of our ties with America," Duterte said.

Trump staffers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A statement from his transition team said only that the pair "noted the long history of friendship and cooperation between the two nations, and agreed that the two governments would continue to work together closely on matters of shared interest and concern."

Since Duterte took office in June, vowing to crack down on drugs, more than 5,500 people have been killed by police or vigilante groups in the Philippines. Tens of thousands of others have been arrested and thrown in jails.

Horrified human rights groups have accused Duterte's government of widespread abuses, including the encouragement of extra-judicial killings.

“Do your duty, and if in the process, you kill 1,000 persons because you were doing your duty, I will protect you,” Duterte told police officers at the start of the campaign in July.

