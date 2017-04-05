Trump Defends Alleged Harasser Bill O'Reilly During Sexual Assault Awareness Month

On Wednesday, the president declared Bill O'Reilly innocent and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice guilty. He offered no evidence for either claim.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended Fox News star Bill O'Reilly, whose own network is reported to have paid out millions of dollars to multiple women who claim he sexually harassed them, describing the embattled news host as "a good person" who had done nothing wrong.

The comments, made just days after the president declared April "National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month," came in an Oval Office interview with two reporters from the New York Times.



“I think [O'Reilly is] a person I know well — he is a good person,” Trump said.



More than 20 advertisers have pulled commercials from O'Reilly's show, after the New York Times reported Saturday that Fox News had made payments totalling about $13 million to five women who accused the television star of acting inappropriately or sexually harassing them.



O'Reilly has denied any wrongdoing, insisting he is a target from women seeking to profit off his fame, and maintained he had to "put to rest any controversies to spare [his] children."

The president, who last year settled a fraud cause involving Trump University for $25 million, told the Times that O'Reilly was wrong to settle the lawsuits.

“I think he shouldn’t have settled; personally I think he shouldn’t have settled,” Trump told the newspaper. “Because you should have taken it all the way.

"I don’t think Bill did anything wrong," he said, without offering any evidence for his belief.



It is highly unusual for a sitting president to weigh in publicly on legal claims made by private citizens, particularly sexual assault allegations.

The comments came less than a week after the president spoke of "supporting victims" when he declared April "National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month."

"In the face of sexual violence, we must commit to providing meaningful support and services for victims and survivors in the United States and around the world," he declared.

Trump — who once bragged about being able to "grab [women] by the pussy" because of his fame, who allegedly walked in on teenage beauty queens as they were changing, and who repeatedly made vulgar comments about women's appearance while on the radio — has himself denied claims by at least 13 women who say he made unwanted sexual advances.

