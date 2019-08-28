Troye Sivan Put An Interviewer On Blast After They Asked Him Whether He's A Top Or Bottom

Attention reporters who find themselves interviewing Troye Sivan: Some things are strictly off limits.



The South African-Australian singer on Wednesday tweeted his anger after he was asked by a New Zealand reporter about his preferred sexual position.

"Top or bottom?" reporter Matt Fistonich asked Sivan in the final round of a series of rapid-fire questions that concluded their interview.

"Ooo ... definitely passing!" Sivan, 24, was quoted as responding.

The interview was published in the September issue of Express, an LGBTQ New Zealand magazine, ahead of Sivan's "Bloom" tour arriving in Auckland.

During the same interview, the reporter also asked Sivan about whether his boyfriend would give him a "hall pass" in order to sleep with singer Shawn Mendes, who is straight.