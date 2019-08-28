 Skip To Content
Troye Sivan Put An Interviewer On Blast After They Asked Him Whether He's A Top Or Bottom

Sivan said the question was "invasive, strange, and inappropriate."

By David Mack

Posted on August 28, 2019, at 5:56 p.m. ET

Attention reporters who find themselves interviewing Troye Sivan: Some things are strictly off limits.

The South African-Australian singer on Wednesday tweeted his anger after he was asked by a New Zealand reporter about his preferred sexual position.

"Top or bottom?" reporter Matt Fistonich asked Sivan in the final round of a series of rapid-fire questions that concluded their interview.

"Ooo ... definitely passing!" Sivan, 24, was quoted as responding.

The interview was published in the September issue of Express, an LGBTQ New Zealand magazine, ahead of Sivan's "Bloom" tour arriving in Auckland.

During the same interview, the reporter also asked Sivan about whether his boyfriend would give him a "hall pass" in order to sleep with singer Shawn Mendes, who is straight.

But it was the question about Sivan's sexual position which the singer made clear on Wednesday crossed the line.

"I thought about asking the interviewer about his absolute fave sex position after that last question, but then i remembered how wildly invasive, strange and innapropriate [sic] that would be," Sivan tweeted Wednesday. "Didn’t stop him though!"

"Next time I’ll just do a Twitter q&a," he added.

Many of Sivan's fans appeared to agree that the question was in bad taste.

@troyesivan u know what the worst thing is...... they wouldnt ask a str8 person these
chelsey･ﾟ*✧ @dietocareforyou

@troyesivan u know what the worst thing is...... they wouldnt ask a str8 person these

Reply Retweet Favorite
@troyesivan the questions were weird and strange. i wish they were focus more on asking about your music than this 😭
zoe @tgsivans

@troyesivan the questions were weird and strange. i wish they were focus more on asking about your music than this 😭

Reply Retweet Favorite
@troyesivan idk why interviewers think it's ok to ask queer artists about sex 🤢🤢 feel like u never see that in interviews w straight artists
kyra !! @loversreel

@troyesivan idk why interviewers think it’s ok to ask queer artists about sex 🤢🤢 feel like u never see that in interviews w straight artists

Reply Retweet Favorite

Last year, Sivan released the song "Bloom," which was an extended allegory for anal sex.

But he told the LGBTQ website Them last year, he thought that being exclusively associated with bottoming would be "completely reductive."

"Without getting into like any sort of details whatsoever, that was a song I wrote about a particular experience," he said. "I’m not branding that as myself forever. It was definitely just writing a song."

According to its website, Express is New Zealand's only LGBTQ magazine and has been operational since 1992.

Fistonich, the reporter, is himself gay and represented New Zealand in the Mr. Gay World competition.

He and the magazine's editor did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

