This "Hamilton" Star Sang The Hell Out Of The National Anthem

news

Nice going, Angelica.

By David Mack

Posted on April 3, 2016, at 11:36 a.m. ET

Renée Elise Goldsberry is one of the stars of the Broadway's SUPERDUPER, ONCE-IN-A-GENERATION, SMASH HIT musical Hamilton.

On Wednesday, she appeared at Hillary Clinton's rally in Harlem, New York, where she got to meet the former secretary of state and introduce the candidate to her mom.

She was also tasked with the important job of singing the national anthem and GIRL DID NOT DISAPPOINT.

She hit the high notes... 🎶

She hit the low notes... 🎶

And the crowd went NUTS.

WERK, WERK!

