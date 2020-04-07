Hoda Kotb Asked Tracy Morgan About His Quarantine On "Today" And He Talked About Role-Playing With His Wife
Hoda's face was priceless.
It's safe to say it probably wasn't the answer she was expecting during a morning television interview.
When Hoda Kotb asked comedian Tracy Morgan how he and his family were doing at home under coronavirus lockdown, his frank response seemed to leave her at a loss for words.
"Me and my wife been quarantining it for like three weeks so she's pregnant three times," he said. "Every week she got pregnant."
"Ok," Kotb responded with a laugh.
But Morgan wasn't done.
"We’re role playing," he continued. "She’s playing a young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus, and I’m the scientist who discovered the cure. And she'll do anything to save her grandfather's life — and I mean anything."
"Ok, well, you are a creative one," Kotb managed to respond, staring down at her papers, then quickly shifting gears to try to talk about Morgan's house to which he said he was going to get his pet sharks (and gorilla?) tested for coronavirus.
Later in the interview, he also said now was not the time to blame President Trump for his handling of the crisis. Watch the whole interview here. It's a lot!
Morgan began trending on Twitter pretty much right away.
Some people regretted clicking to find out why his name was everywhere.
And not everyone was a fan.
As fans of 30 Rock know, Morgan's character, Tracy Jordan, and his wife Angie (Sherri Shepherd) are fans of role play.
So many wondered where the line was between Morgan and Jordan.
But most people agreed on one thing: Hoda Kotb is a pro.
