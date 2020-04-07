 Skip To Content
Hoda Kotb Asked Tracy Morgan About His Quarantine On "Today" And He Talked About Role-Playing With His Wife

Hoda's face was priceless.

By David Mack

Posted on April 7, 2020, at 10:29 a.m. ET

It's safe to say it probably wasn't the answer she was expecting during a morning television interview.

When Hoda Kotb asked comedian Tracy Morgan how he and his family were doing at home under coronavirus lockdown, his frank response seemed to leave her at a loss for words.

"Me and my wife been quarantining it for like three weeks so she's pregnant three times," he said. "Every week she got pregnant."

"Ok," Kotb responded with a laugh.

But Morgan wasn't done.

"We’re role playing," he continued. "She’s playing a young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus, and I’m the scientist who discovered the cure. And she'll do anything to save her grandfather's life — and I mean anything."

"Ok, well, you are a creative one," Kotb managed to respond, staring down at her papers, then quickly shifting gears to try to talk about Morgan's house to which he said he was going to get his pet sharks (and gorilla?) tested for coronavirus.

Later in the interview, he also said now was not the time to blame President Trump for his handling of the crisis. Watch the whole interview here. It's a lot!

It's never a dull moment when @TracyMorgan is on! Watch the full interview with the comedy star who talks about coronavirus and dealing with the unknown, "We all got to pull together as people," he says.
TODAY @TODAYshow

It's never a dull moment when @TracyMorgan is on! Watch the full interview with the comedy star who talks about coronavirus and dealing with the unknown, "We all got to pull together as people," he says.

Morgan began trending on Twitter pretty much right away.

Tracy Morgan just gave Hoda Kotb the most uncomfortable interview ever, omg
philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_

Tracy Morgan just gave Hoda Kotb the most uncomfortable interview ever, omg

I love Tracy Morgan but even i know you don't put him on live TV when the church folks are eating breakfast
Danny Gold @DGisSERIOUS

I love Tracy Morgan but even i know you don’t put him on live TV when the church folks are eating breakfast https://t.co/E2UvLjqEBr

Tracy Morgan said he impregnated his wife 3 times in 3 weeks, wants to get his gorilla tested for 'rona, has a N95 mask, and said we shouldn't place blame on Trump for how he's handled the pandemic. Hoda gracefully got through that interview, but I know she was like...
Jennifer D. Laws @jenniferdlaws

Tracy Morgan said he impregnated his wife 3 times in 3 weeks, wants to get his gorilla tested for ‘rona, has a N95 mask, and said we shouldn’t place blame on Trump for how he’s handled the pandemic. Hoda gracefully got through that interview, but I know she was like...

Watching Tracy Morgan on the @TODAYshow like...
Maurice Corbett @Maleco_BC

Watching Tracy Morgan on the @TODAYshow like...

Some people regretted clicking to find out why his name was everywhere.

*Looks to see why Tracy Morgan is trending*
Mark @MarkPiselli13

*Looks to see why Tracy Morgan is trending*

I slightly regret looking into why Tracy Morgan was trending.
Shannon Pratt @shannonssphere

I slightly regret looking into why Tracy Morgan was trending.

And not everyone was a fan.

Tracy Morgan should social distance himself from jokes.
Luca Baptiste @AnAmericanRebel

Tracy Morgan should social distance himself from jokes.

@TODAYshow @TracyMorgan Worst interview yet. Really? Families home and this is what you pump out at breakfast time?
Chelsea Smith @chechie89

@TODAYshow @TracyMorgan Worst interview yet. Really? Families home and this is what you pump out at breakfast time?

As fans of 30 Rock know, Morgan's character, Tracy Jordan, and his wife Angie (Sherri Shepherd) are fans of role play.

So many wondered where the line was between Morgan and Jordan.

There is zero difference between Tracy Morgan and Tracy Jordan.
Jessica Taylor @JessicaTaylor

There is zero difference between Tracy Morgan and Tracy Jordan. https://t.co/vh8Chf9IzT

In case you miss 30 Rock
Ramona 😷 @MonaGeezie

In case you miss 30 Rock https://t.co/S2WvbwuJrA

"If you're just joining us, we're here with Tracy Jordan, who's giving guitar icon Peter Frampton enigmatic clues about a secret treasure."
Patrick Andelic @pkandelic

"If you're just joining us, we're here with Tracy Jordan, who's giving guitar icon Peter Frampton enigmatic clues about a secret treasure." https://t.co/MCvn4lAcN4

But most people agreed on one thing: Hoda Kotb is a pro.

Brava to @hodakotb during the Tracy Morgan interview today. You held it together better than most #whatdidijustwatch
tracirunsfla @tracirunsfla

Brava to @hodakotb during the Tracy Morgan interview today. You held it together better than most #whatdidijustwatch

Give Hoda a raise
Lexie Schapitl @lexieschapitl

Give Hoda a raise https://t.co/8pyqgdPqo0

