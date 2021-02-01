Singer Tony Bennett Has Revealed He Has Alzheimer's Disease

Legendary singer Tony Bennett revealed Monday he has been ill with Alzheimer's disease for years.

The family of the 94-year-old jazz crooner told AARP magazine he was first diagnosed with the form of age-related dementia in 2016 and that his symptoms have been slowly worsening.

"I have my moments and it gets very difficult,” wife Susan Benedetto told the magazine. “It's no fun arguing with someone who doesn't understand you."

The Alzheimer’s Association called the Bennett family's decision to go public with his diagnosis brave.

"On behalf of Tony and all who are facing Alzheimer’s disease," they said, "we will continue to be relentless in our pursuit of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia."

