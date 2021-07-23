Literally Just Photos Of Tonga's Hot Flag Bearer At The Tokyo Olympics Because Let's Not Kid Ourselves Here, Folks
My oily king is back.
After carrying his country's flag at the 2016 and 2018 Games, Pita Taufatofua is back and as oily as ever for the Tokyo Games.
Taufatofua has previously explained that he covers himself in coconut oil, which is part of indigenous culture in Oceania and celebrates the symmetry of the human body.
I'm just going to stop talking for a bit and let the pictures speak.
And just for old time's sake, here he is at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, where he competed as a skier.
And at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, where he competed in taekwondo.
-
David Mack is a deputy director of breaking news for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.