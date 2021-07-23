 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Literally Just Photos Of Tonga's Hot Flag Bearer At The Tokyo Olympics Because Let's Not Kid Ourselves Here, Folks

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Literally Just Photos Of Tonga's Hot Flag Bearer At The Tokyo Olympics Because Let's Not Kid Ourselves Here, Folks

My oily king is back.

By David Mack

Picture of David Mack David Mack BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 23, 2021, at 9:29 a.m. ET

After carrying his country's flag at the 2016 and 2018 Games, Pita Taufatofua is back and as oily as ever for the Tokyo Games.

Pita Taufatofua is seen with an oily, muscled chest as he marches through an empty stadium carrying Tonga&#x27;s flag next to his fellow athletes
Jamie Squire / Getty Images

At Friday's Opening Ceremony, he shared flag duty honors with Malia Paseka. Both are competing in taekwondo.

Taufatofua has previously explained that he covers himself in coconut oil, which is part of indigenous culture in Oceania and celebrates the symmetry of the human body.

Pita Taufatofua is seen with an oily, muscled chest as he marches through an empty stadium carrying Tonga&#x27;s flag next to his fellow athletes
Hannah Mckay / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

I'm just going to stop talking for a bit and let the pictures speak.

Pita Taufatofua is seen with an oily, muscled chest as he marches through an empty stadium carrying Tonga&#x27;s flag next to his fellow athletes
Jamie Squire / Getty Images
Pita Taufatofua is seen with an oily, muscled chest as he marches through an empty stadium carrying Tonga&#x27;s flag next to his fellow athletes
Jamie Squire / Getty Images
Pita Taufatofua is seen with an oily, muscled chest as he marches through an empty stadium carrying Tonga&#x27;s flag next to his fellow athletes
Maja Hitij / Getty Images,
Pita Taufatofua is seen with an oily, muscled chest as he marches through an empty stadium carrying Tonga&#x27;s flag next to his fellow athletes
Mike Blake / Reuters

And just for old time's sake, here he is at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, where he competed as a skier.

Pita Taufatofua is seen with an oily, muscled chest
Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP via Getty Images

And at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, where he competed in taekwondo.

Pita Taufatofua is seen with an oily, muscled chest
Stoyan Nenov / Reuters

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT