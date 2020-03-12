Tom Hanks Is *Not* In Coronavirus Quarantine With Wilson, The Ball From "Cast Away"

In case you've been living on a deserted island like in Cast Away, the movie's star, Tom Hanks, and his wife, Rita Wilson, have become the first Hollywood stars to announce they've tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hanks revealed the news on social media from Australia's Gold Coast in Queensland, where he is filming a movie.

The news sent everyone into a spin, including the pair's famous friends, who are now sending their love and prayers to the couple as they stay in medical isolation.

But a fake photo of Hanks in quarantine with a Cast Away "co-star" has gone viral on Thursday.