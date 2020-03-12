 Skip To Content
Stars Are Just As Worried As You About Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson After Their Coronavirus Diagnosis

Marlon Wayans made fun of Hanks for always having to be "first," but Hanks' Toy Story costar Tim Allen had a heartwarming response.

By David Mack

Posted on March 12, 2020, at 9:24 a.m. ET

The news that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first famous Americans to become infected with the coronavirus was just as shocking to their celebrity friends as it was to the rest of us.

But those in Hollywood are letting the sick stars know that they're in their thoughts — and some are using a bit of humor, too.

"DAMN YOU TOM!!! " actor Marlon Wayans wrote on Hanks' Instagram. "You always gotta be first. First Emmy winner, first Oscar winner, first Hollywood Coronavirus. That one was mine damn it! Curses 🤬 😂"

"Get well soon brother," he added. "I love you tremendously. Praying for you and wifey. Always my nizzle."

"Please take care 💕," wrote Reese Witherspoon.

"Sending love 💙🙏 💪," added Jack Black.

Hanks and Wilson are currently on Australia's Gold Coast in Queensland where he is shooting a movie with director Baz Luhrmann about the life of Elvis Presley. (It is not clear whether they contracted the virus in Australia or before they left the US.)

Hanks announced on social media on Thursday local time that the couple had been feeling unwell — "we felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," he wrote, adding that they were also experiencing some slight fevers — so they had taken themselves to get tested for the coronavirus, despite thinking it was probably just a cold.

Luckily for the pair, they were in Australia and not the US, because the Australian government has made the tests free and widely available.

Hanks said he and his wife will follow medical protocols and be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as is required. "Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?" he wrote.

The head of the Queensland government has urged anyone who had contacted with the pair to self-quarantine.

Once the news reached the US that one of America's most beloved actors had tested positive for the virus, many other entertainers wanted to send good vibes to the pair.

@tomhanks Love and get well soon and come home soon to you and @RitaWilson

@tomhanks Sending you and Rita big love and wishing you both a speedy recovery ♥️♥️

@tomhanks Wishing you both a speedy recovery, and sending lots of love.

But perhaps the most heartwarming message came from Tim Allen, who has voiced Buzz Lightyear opposite Hanks' Woody in the Toy Story series.

@tomhanks Woody, I should have made you two wear my space suits! You and Rita rest and get well!

