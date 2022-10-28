After over 13 years of marriage, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are calling it quits.

The supermodel and NFL legend announced their divorce on Friday, following weeks of reports that their relationship was on the rocks.

"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we have spent together," Brady wrote on Instagram.

Bündchen said in an Instagram post of her own that the pair's divorce filing was done "amicably" and that they will continue to coparent their children.



"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always," she wrote.