BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

J.K. Rowling Sent Flowers To The Funeral Of One Of The Orlando Victims

news

J.K. Rowling Sent Flowers To The Funeral Of One Of The Orlando Victims

"To Luis, who died for love. You will never be forgotten."

By David Mack

Headshot of David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on June 18, 2016, at 2:44 p.m. ET

Posted on June 18, 2016, at 10:30 a.m. ET

Luis Vielma, 22, was one of the 49 victims of the terror attack in an Orlando gay club last Sunday.

Facebook

Author J.K. Rowling paid tribute to Vielma on Twitter, after learning the young man worked at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios.

Twitter

In his obituary, his family said working at the attraction was a "dream come true" for Vielma, who was a big fan of Harry Potter.

"He loved being able to go and be part of that every day he worked," his family wrote. "There was no greater experience for him at this time."

At a visitation for Vielma's loved ones held at a Catholic church in Sanford, Florida, on Friday afternoon, friends and family were met with flowers sent by Rowling herself

I swear JK Rowling is the sweetest human on the planet.
Saint Mac Tonight @Narlstrom

I swear JK Rowling is the sweetest human on the planet.

Reply Retweet Favorite

A representative for the author confirmed to BuzzFeed News she had sent the floral wreath.

ADVERTISEMENT

The attached card read, "To Luis, who died for love. You will never be forgotten. J.K. Rowling."

Twitter / Via Twitter: @Narlstrom

Vielma's friend, Alma Almaraz Retana, told BuzzFeed News the massive red wreath was a beautiful gift. "It was a beautiful gesture to see J.K. tweet about him, and when I walked in to church and saw the beautiful flowers that she has sent I knew he was in heaven dancing of happiness," she said.

Alma Almarez Retana / Via facebook.com

"Today at his mass it was said time and time again that he will live on through us," she said. "He will never be forgotten. He gave so many of us so much joy with his beautiful smile and how silly he was."

J.K. Rowling Tweets Her Grief After Shooting In Orlando

buzzfeed.com

Here Are All Of The Victims In The Orlando Nightclub Shooting

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT