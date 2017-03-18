BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The White House Said Trump Was Going To Golf Courses For Meetings But Then These Pictures Emerged

news / viral

The White House Said Trump Was Going To Golf Courses For Meetings But Then These Pictures Emerged

For the second week in a row, the White House has tried to hide the president's golfing.

By David Mack

Headshot of David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on March 25, 2017, at 6:48 p.m. ET

Posted on March 18, 2017, at 5:44 p.m. ET

For the second weekend in a row, social media posts appear to have foiled White House staffers' attempts to keep the president's golfing a secret.

Pool / Getty Images

It all started when President Donald Trump visited his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, on the weekend of March 18-19.

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

He had been calling Mar-a-Lago the Winter White House, but on March 17 referred to it as the "Southern White House" because, well, he's still gonna go down there when it gets warm.

Trump yesterday took to calling Mar-a-Lago the "Southern WH" (not the "Winter WH") — bc of course he's still gonna… https://t.co/Xf7LKU1FW0
David Mack @davidmackau

Trump yesterday took to calling Mar-a-Lago the "Southern WH" (not the "Winter WH") — bc of course he's still gonna… https://t.co/Xf7LKU1FW0

Reply Retweet Favorite

On March 18, the president visited Trump International Golf Club. The White House told pool reporter Ben Kamisar of The Hill that Trump would be "be having meetings and phone calls [at the club] before returning to Mar-a-Lago."

(A member of the media travels with the president as part of the &quot;press pool&quot; to document his activities for the public record).
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

(A member of the media travels with the president as part of the "press pool" to document his activities for the public record).

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump was at the golf club for about three hours before he left, with officials still providing the pool reporter with "no further updates or readouts yet on the president's time at Trump International Golf Club."

Then this photo emerged...

Twitter: @chrisruddynmx

Newsmax Media CEO Christopher Ruddy tweeted this photo of Trump at the club wearing what looked suspiciously like golf attire.

Twitter: @chrisruddynmx

He was even sporting a golf glove.

Twitter: @chrisruddynmx
ADVERTISEMENT

It was only after the picture emerged that White House staff confirmed the president hadn't just been having meetings at the club.

"Have been told that the president took meetings and phone calls at the club and may have stepped out to hit a few balls," Kamisar, the pool reporter, wrote. "But was not given a confirmation as to whether he played any golf. "

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

On Saturday March 25, the president visited the Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, Virginia.

Yuri Gripas / Reuters

Once again, staff told pool reporters only that he was there for meetings, and they did not provide answers for whether he would play any golf.

Yuri Gripas / Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT

Then Twitter user Alex Marshall checked out the geotag for the Trump golf club on Instagram and came across this picture from a man named Anthony Bartolomei.

It shows the president in the club wearing what appears to be golf cleats.
Anthony Bartolomei / Via Instagram: @a_bartolomei

It shows the president in the club wearing what appears to be golf cleats.

The president's golf cleats were clearer in Bartolomei's Instagram story.

Anthony Bartolomei / Via Instagram: @a_bartolomei

Here's an even closer look.

Anthony Bartolomei / Via Instagram: @a_bartolomei

If that weren't enough, another Instagram Story from Bartolomei appeared to show the president riding in a golf cart.

After Bartolomei&#x27;s pictures circulated online, the White House pool reporter, BuzzFeed News&#x27; own Adrian Carrasquillo, again asked an official if the president played golf.A Trump official &quot;said they told us all they know, that he had meetings,&quot; Carrasquillo reported.
Anthony Bartolomei / Via Instagram: @a_bartolomei

After Bartolomei's pictures circulated online, the White House pool reporter, BuzzFeed News' own Adrian Carrasquillo, again asked an official if the president played golf.

A Trump official "said they told us all they know, that he had meetings," Carrasquillo reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, who repeatedly criticized President Obama for his many trips to the links, has visited a golf course more than 10 times since he became president in January.

Trump playing golf in Scotland in 2012.
Ian Macnicol / Getty Images

Trump playing golf in Scotland in 2012.

When media reported earlier this month that Trump had made his ninth golf course visit, White House officials angrily pushed back on the reports, saying the president had been meeting with senior staff at the club.

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

White House aide Dan Scavino said that an article from The Hill about Trump's ninth visit gave the "wrong impression of @POTUS golfing right now" when he was supposedly "working."

During the election campaign, the president vowed to stay at the White House and "work, work, work."

"If you're at the White House and have so much work to do why do you fly, why do you leave so much?" Trump said in March 2016. "You think you'd want to work, work, work."

#TBT to March 2016, when presidents leaving the White House was a bad thing
Brandon Wall @Walldo

#TBT to March 2016, when presidents leaving the White House was a bad thing

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT