She’s In Prison For Raping Two Teen Boys And She’s In Videos On TikTok

There are TikTok videos from formerly incarcerated people who answer questions about what life was like behind bars.

There are TikTok videos that get millions of views by showing people’s courtroom reactions as they’re sentenced to prison.

And then there are TikTok videos from people actually inside prison right now.

#PrisonTok can be a force for good, whether by shining light on inhumane conditions or by simply engaging a curious public with the realities of the criminal justice system. But in recent days, it has been receiving new and darker attention following a story from the Idaho Statesman newspaper published on Friday about one local incarcerated person's new TikTok account.

Miriah Vanlith, 43, went viral on the platform when she appeared in a video asking for people to write to her at the South Idaho Correctional Institution near Boise.

Vanlith was convicted in 2019 of raping two teenage boys, enticing children over the internet, and distributing a controlled substance to a minor. She raped one 14-year-old boy in 2018 while out on bond for having sexually abused a 15-year-old boy and raping a 17-year-old boy the year before. (The charges related to the 15-year-old were dropped as part of a guilty plea deal.) Prison records show she won’t be eligible for parole until 2028.