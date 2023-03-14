The Guy Behind “Every Best Actress Award Intro” Explained How He Came Up With Each Movie

With the Oscars having aired Sunday night , another awards season for Hollywood has finally come to a close.

Yes, exhausted gay men around the world can finally put down their weapons after months of feuding between Team Michelle Yeoh versus Team Cate Blanchett and Team Angela Bassett versus Team Jamie Lee Curtis . Peace at last.

But alas, there’s one final mystery from this awards season that is yet to be answered: Will Paloma Diamond finally take home a prize? Or is this Taylor Witherfork’s year?

The two “actresses” are creations of Julian Sewell, a 27-year-old high school English teacher in Auckland, New Zealand, whose recent TikTok parodying awards show introductions has exploded in virality, drawing more than 10 million views on that platform alone.

“A lot of people find that part of the Oscars really awkward, where they go, ‘This actress for this movie,’ and then they just zoom in on the actress and everybody around them claps,” Sewell told BuzzFeed News in a phone interview. “It's just really weird. It's an awkward part of the Oscars, in my opinion. And so I just decided to kind of make that the focal point of the video.”

Like many people in the early days of COVID lockdowns, Sewell got really into TikTok in March 2020 while stuck inside with his sister. Since then, he’s built a following of more than 370,000 users for his sketches and impersonations.