Tiger Woods Was Driving 40 MPH Over The Speed Limit When He Crashed His SUV In February

Tiger Woods was driving some 40 mph over the speed limit when he crashed his SUV in February and seriously injured himself, authorities announced Wednesday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters that investigators had determined the golfer was driving at estimated speeds of up to 87 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Villanueva added that there was no indication Woods was impaired by drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash. He hit back at suggestions that the celebrity athlete received special treatment by not being tested at the scene.

"That is absolutely false," he said.

Sheriff's Capt. James Powers said deputies who responded to the crash on the Palos Verdes Peninsula did not smell alcohol on him or see any open containers or pill bottles.

"Due to his injuries and the traumatic nature of his injuries, it would not be appropriate to do any kind of sobriety tests," he said.



Investigators did not seek a warrant for Woods' blood work at the hospital, because they lacked any probable cause that he was impaired, Powers added. He also noted that it is not enough to form probable cause simply because Woods had previously been addicted to drugs or arrested in 2017 for a DUI.