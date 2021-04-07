 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Tiger Woods Was Driving 40 MPH Over The Speed Limit When He Crashed His SUV In February

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Tiger Woods Was Driving 40 MPH Over The Speed Limit When He Crashed His SUV In February

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said there were no signs that the golf legend was impaired by drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

By David Mack

Picture of David Mack David Mack BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 7, 2021, at 1:43 p.m. ET

Frederic J. Brown / Getty Images

A tow truck recovers the vehicle driven by golfer Tiger Woods on Feb. 23, 2021, after a rollover accident.

Tiger Woods was driving some 40 mph over the speed limit when he crashed his SUV in February and seriously injured himself, authorities announced Wednesday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters that investigators had determined the golfer was driving at estimated speeds of up to 87 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Villanueva added that there was no indication Woods was impaired by drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash. He hit back at suggestions that the celebrity athlete received special treatment by not being tested at the scene.

"That is absolutely false," he said.

Sheriff's Capt. James Powers said deputies who responded to the crash on the Palos Verdes Peninsula did not smell alcohol on him or see any open containers or pill bottles.

"Due to his injuries and the traumatic nature of his injuries, it would not be appropriate to do any kind of sobriety tests," he said.

Investigators did not seek a warrant for Woods' blood work at the hospital, because they lacked any probable cause that he was impaired, Powers added. He also noted that it is not enough to form probable cause simply because Woods had previously been addicted to drugs or arrested in 2017 for a DUI.

Icon Sportswire / Getty Images

Tiger Woods at the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, on Feb. 21, two days before the crash.

Woods was seriously injured in the Feb. 23 crash, which occurred shortly after 7 a.m. local time in the upscale Los Angeles community of Rolling Hills Estates.

Authorities had said at the time that speed appeared to be a factor in the crash, which occurred when Woods hit the road's center median, sending his SUV rolling over several times across opposing traffic lanes before crashing into a tree.

Court documents showed Woods told deputies he did not recall the crash — or driving the SUV at all.

The champion golfer had to be removed from the wreckage and transported to Harbor–UCLA Medical Center, where he had surgery to fit metal rods, screws, and pins into his legs.

An aerial view of the site of the crash chows &quot;areas of impact&quot; and &quot;point of rest&quot; where the SUV drove through opposing lanes of traffic
Los Angeles County Sheriff

Investigators said data from the SUV shows Woods never applied his breaks during the incident but instead pushed down on the accelerator — something they believe he did inadvertently.

They did not check Woods' phone to see whether he was using it at the time of the crash, Powers said.

"It's not going to change anything," he said.

Authorities did not issue a citation to Woods for speeding, because, they said, there were no witnesses, police or civilian, to the crash.

The announcement was made after sheriff's officials had initially declined to reveal their investigation's findings, citing privacy concerns. However, on Wednesday, they said they had since gained Woods' permission to release the information.

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT