BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Swimmer's Husband Went Absolutely Nuts Cheering Her On

world / olympics

This Swimmer's Husband Went Absolutely Nuts Cheering Her On

A true fan. (Note: some media in this post cannot be seen outside of the US).

By David Mack

Headshot of David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on August 7, 2016, at 10:03 a.m. ET

Posted on August 6, 2016, at 4:18 p.m. ET

This is Hungarian swimmer Katinka Hosszu.

Thierry Zoccolan / AFP / Getty Images

And here she is with her husband/coach Shane Tusup.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @hosszukatinka

The pair were dating when she asked him to be her coach in 2012, according to a New York Times profile of them published this week.

Hosszu told the newspaper it has been "definitely difficult" to balance the relationship with coaching, with Tusup raising eyebrows among some for his harsh training style. “He’s pretty hard as a coach,” she told the Times, “but at home he’s supersweet and loving and really funny. So we can laugh a lot.”

Michael Sohn / AP
ADVERTISEMENT

During competition on Saturday, Hosszu finished first in her heat for the Women's 400 meter individual medley, coming tantalizingly close to setting a new world record.

Al Bello / Getty Images

And of course, watching from the stands and going absolutely nuts with excitement was her husband...

NBC

COMPLETELY, TOTALLY, 100% NUTS.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

As he sensed a world record was possible, he shouted for his wife to bring it home.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC
ADVERTISEMENT

He basically chanted louder than all the other fans in the aquatics stadium combined.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

As she touched her hand to the wall, he could be seen nervously looking to the time score.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

Only to see that she had JUST missed out. Her final time of 4:28.58 was only 15 milliseconds behind the world record.

NBC

Still, Tusup looked plenty proud, yelling out his congrats from the stands and waving to his wife.

NBC
ADVERTISEMENT

And she, of course, waved back.

Gabriel Bouys / AFP / Getty Images

Later on in the day, Hosszu competed in the Women's 400m Individual Medley where she set a world record for the event at 4:26.36.

Al Bello / Getty Images

Hosszu picked up gold in the event and smashed the record set in 2012 by Ye Shiwen.

For full Olympics coverage, tune in to your local NBC broadcast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT