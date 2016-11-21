This Restaurant Apologized For Hosting Tila Tequila And A Bunch Of White Nationalists

The eatery is donating $10,000 in profits to a group that fights anti-Semitism.

A Washington, DC, restaurant apologized on Monday for hosting a gathering of white nationalists in which internet celebrity Tila Tequila and other guests made a Nazi salute.

Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant on Friday night hosted a banquet for guests of a conference organized by alt-right think tank the National Policy Institute (NPI).



The gathering drew a demonstration of anti-fascist protesters, which prompted the closure of the restaurant.

"This was a last minute booking made Friday afternoon, and the reservation was made under a different name, therefore we were not aware that NPI was dining with us or what the group represents," restaurant management said in a statement posted on Facebook.

During the NPI event, Tequila was photographed alongside two men making a Nazi salute, then uploaded the picture to Twitter with the caption "Seig heil!"