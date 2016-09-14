BuzzFeed News

Trump Calls Flint Pastor Who Shut Him Down "A Nervous Mess"

politics

Trump Calls Flint Pastor Who Shut Him Down "A Nervous Mess"

While Trump was blasting Hillary Clinton during a speech, Rev. Faith Green Timmons interrupted and said she did not want him to get political.

By David Mack

Headshot of David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 14, 2016, at 4:37 p.m. ET

Donald Trump campaigned in Flint, Michigan, on Wednesday.

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

He was invited to speak at the Bethel United Methodist Church, where his remarks were carried live on television.

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

He bemoaned NAFTA, the water crisis in Flint, and General Motors' decision to move jobs to Mexico, blaming the Obama administration and Hillary Clinton.

Then this happened:

video-cdn.buzzfeed.com
When Trump repeatedly blasted Hillary, Rev. Faith Green Timmons interrupted him and said she did not want him to get political.

"Mr. Trump, I invited you here to thank us for welcoming you Flint — not to give a political speech," she said sternly.

Evan Vucci / AP

"Oh OK," said a chastised Trump. "That's good. Then I'm going to go back on to Flint."

Evan Vucci / AP

Trump on Thursday called the pastor a "nervous mess," and said that "something was up."

.@realDonaldTrump on Flint pastor interrupting him asking to avoid political criticism: "Something was up"
FOX &amp; Friends @foxandfriends

.@realDonaldTrump on Flint pastor interrupting him asking to avoid political criticism: "Something was up"

"Something was up because I noticed she was so nervous when she introduced me," Trump told Fox and Friends. "She was so nervous she was shaking and I said 'Wow, this is sort of strange' and then she came up. So she had that in mind there's no question about it."

Trump said the interruption didn't bother him. "I mean everyone plays their games," he said.

When people in the audience then accused him of discriminating against black tenants, Trump quickly denied the claims. The Reverend then reemerged briefly to tell those present Trump was "a guest of [her] church and you will respect him."

However Trump told Fox and Friends Thursday that the "audience was fantastic."

'But [the pastor] was so nervous, she was like a nervous mess. So I figured something was up."

Bye.

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images
