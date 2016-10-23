BuzzFeed News

This NFL Player's Harambe Shoes Are Iconic

RIP.

By David Mack

Posted on October 23, 2016, at 1:55 p.m. ET

Jerick McKinnon is a 24-year-old running back for the Minnesota Vikings.

During a warm-up session before Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philly, McKinnon took to the field wearing some seriously amazing cleats.

That's right: His shoes paid tribute to Harambe, the gorilla who died at a Cincinnati zoo, only to become become an internet legend.

Just look at that detail.

Stunning.

It's not the first team Vikings players have shown their love for Harambe. Here they are last month getting pumped for a game by shouting, "Spoons out for Harambe!"

The team doesn't seem to mind their players showing love for Harambe. They tweeted this photo on Sunday showing their 🔥 approval.

Minnesota Vikings @Vikings

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Many people loved it...

But the cleats also sparked a debate about whether the Harambe meme is, well, dead.

.@Vikings @JetMckinnon1
Ryan @_yeatez

.@Vikings @JetMckinnon1

RIP.

