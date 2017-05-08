This Cop Pulled Over A Dude As Part Of A Touching Pregnancy Reveal

"The reason why I stopped you is because you've got a child in the car with no child seat."

This is Jarred and Nikki Wright, a couple who live in Hurst, Texas. Jarred is a veteran who served a tour in Afghanistan, and he's recently been experiencing PTSD and anxiety.

"It's been rough," he told BuzzFeed News. "Sleepless nights, panic attacks, hospital visits, unnecessary stress on my family."

During one particularly bad episode last year, Jarred called a crisis hotline and four police officers came to his home to check on him.

One of the cops, Hurst Police Department Officer Todd Colichia, sat on the ground and talked to Jarred, helping him calm down. He then escorted him to a hospital, where they continued to talk.

"He and I, we were just able to connect," Colichia told BuzzFeed News. "I guess because he and I both share service. We just by chance happened to meet up on the call and we were able to connect, and he was able to come back to us."

"We felt some rapport," Jarred said. "He told me to let him know if we needed anything."