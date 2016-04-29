BuzzFeed News

Allison Janney Surprised Reporters At The White House

West Wing fans, prepare to FREAK OUT.

By David Mack

David Mack

Posted on April 29, 2016, at 1:57 p.m. ET

It was just another briefing for the White House press corps on Friday...

When who should walk in but C.J. MOTHERFUCKING CREGG.

Yes, to the delight of The West Wing fans/nerds everywhere, Allison Janney showed up for a surprise White House visit to briefly reprise her iconic role as press secretary C.J. Cregg, aka everybody's favorite character.

(If you disagree with me on this, you're just plain wrong and I will fight you.)

She even had an explanation for the whereabouts of the usual spokesperson, Josh Earnest: "Josh is out today. He has...I believe it's a root canal."

I GET IT!! I GET IT!! LIKE FROM THAT ONE TIME IN THE SHOW WHEN C.J. HAD A ROOT CANAL AND COULD ONLY SAY "WOOT CANAL" AND JOSH LYMAN HAD TO FILL IN AND IT DIDN'T GO WELL!! EEEEEEEEEEEEEEK!!

"But let's be honest: I'm better at this than he is anyway."

YES. ALWAYS YES. YOU ARE FLAWLESS. YOU DESERVE 10,000 DANNY CONCANNONS.
YES. ALWAYS YES. YOU ARE FLAWLESS. YOU DESERVE 10,000 DANNY CONCANNONS.

"It is Friday, which means at half-past 5 I will be performing 'The Jackal' in my office for anyone who is interested or remembers or cares," she said.

DEAD. ACTUALLY 💀. WATCHING THIS YOUTUBE CLIP OF C.J. DOING "THE JACKAL" UNTIL THE END OF TIMES.

Then Josh Earnest had to go and show up and put an end to all the fun. "This is not your show anymore," he joked.

BOOOOOO. CAN'T YOU GO BACK TO WHEREVER MANDY DISAPPEARED TO AT THE END OF SEASON 1?!

Before she got the boot, Janney gave a short, passionate speech to raise awareness about the problem of opioid addiction.

"This is a disease that can touch anybody and all of us can help reduce drug abuse through evidence-based treatment, prevention, and recovery," she said.

"Research shows it works — and courageous Americans show it works everyday."

Then came a sudden question from the press gaggle: "Who is President Bartlet supporting in the Democratic primary?"

"I think you know the answer to that question," she said coyly.

NEVER LEAVE US, CLAUDIA JEAN. SAVE US FROM THIS ELECTION CYCLE.

Watch the moment here:

