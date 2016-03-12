The Secret Service Surrounded Trump After A Guy Rushed The Stage
“I was ready for him, but it’s much easier if the cops do it," Trump told the crowd.
Secret Service agents rushed to protect Donald Trump on Saturday, as a man jumped the barricade at an Ohio campaign event and tried to rush the stage.
This video filmed from the crowd in Dayton shows the man wearing a black t-shirt leap over the barricade on the left hand side of the screen.
Secret Service agents quickly tackled the man...
As other agents crowded around the GOP frontrunner.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Thank you for the warning,” Trump told the crowd after prolonged cheers. “I was ready for him, but it’s much easier if the cops do it.”
Pictures showed the man being detained and taken away by agents and a Secret Service spokesperson told BuzzFeed News the suspect was arrested by the Dayton Police Department.
Security at Trump rallies has been of concern in recent days, with the Republican forced to cancel a Chicago rally on Friday night amid scuffles between supporters and protesters.
-
David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.