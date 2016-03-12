BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The Secret Service Surrounded Trump After A Guy Rushed The Stage

politics

The Secret Service Surrounded Trump After A Guy Rushed The Stage

“I was ready for him, but it’s much easier if the cops do it," Trump told the crowd.

By David Mack

Headshot of David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 12, 2016, at 3:40 p.m. ET

Secret Service agents rushed to protect Donald Trump on Saturday, as a man jumped the barricade at an Ohio campaign event and tried to rush the stage.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

This video filmed from the crowd in Dayton shows the man wearing a black t-shirt leap over the barricade on the left hand side of the screen.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Secret Service agents quickly tackled the man...

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

As other agents crowded around the GOP frontrunner.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you for the warning,” Trump told the crowd after prolonged cheers. “I was ready for him, but it’s much easier if the cops do it.”

Aaron Bernstein / Reuters

Pictures showed the man being detained and taken away by agents and a Secret Service spokesperson told BuzzFeed News the suspect was arrested by the Dayton Police Department.

William Philpott / Reuters

Security at Trump rallies has been of concern in recent days, with the Republican forced to cancel a Chicago rally on Friday night amid scuffles between supporters and protesters.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT