BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Trump Supporters Keep Accidentally Tweeting At This Poor Magazine

news

Trump Supporters Keep Accidentally Tweeting At This Poor Magazine

In the so-called "year of the anti-establishment candidate," this poor magazine is feeling the heat.

By David Mack

Headshot of David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 30, 2016, at 11:21 a.m. ET

This is The Establishment, a multimedia online magazine founded and run entirely by women.

theestablishment.co

This is the Twitter profile of The Establishment, which uses the handle @ESTBLSHMNT.

Twitter: @ESTBLSHMNT

These are some stock photos meant to depict the Republican establishment, a vague term used by supporters of the Tea Party (and now Donald Trump) to describe career politicians and wealthy donors said to heavily influence the GOP.

Digital Vision / Getty Images
Thinkstock
Thinkstock

Here's the Twitter page for the Republican establishment.

Razzers / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

With that clear, here are just a few of The Establishment's Twitter mentions from the past two months.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, Jessica Sutherland, marketing director for The Establishment, finally decided to reply to one Trump supporter who had been berating @ESTBLSHMNT on a near-daily basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The resulting exchange belongs in the Twitter hall of fame.

Presented without comment.
G. Willow Wilson @GWillowWilson

Presented without comment.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"That particular account has been tweeting at us for months...since January, I believe," Sutherland told BuzzFeed News. "Almost every day, I draft a tweet to her, and then opt not to send it. On Tuesday, though, I didn't. Not sure why."

The exchange soon went viral, with Twitter even curating a "moment" around the woman's mistake. (The company later deleted the moment because of criticism that it unfairly targeted one user and resulted in her receiving abuse.)

Sutherland and The Establishment crew say their Twitter handle is both a blessing and a curse — but they're sticking with their name.

"By providing a platform for marginalized voices, we're redefining what the term means every day, in the hopes of building a new (and better) Establishment," she said.

It's so fun launching a company named The Establishment during this election cycle. https://t.co/TGfVCX1PB1
The Establishment @ESTBLSHMNT

It's so fun launching a company named The Establishment during this election cycle. https://t.co/TGfVCX1PB1

Reply Retweet Favorite

Still, spare a thought for this guy, who reached out to the magazine because he shared their @-reply pain.

Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT