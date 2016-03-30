Trump Supporters Keep Accidentally Tweeting At This Poor Magazine
In the so-called "year of the anti-establishment candidate," this poor magazine is feeling the heat.
This is The Establishment, a multimedia online magazine founded and run entirely by women.
This is the Twitter profile of The Establishment, which uses the handle @ESTBLSHMNT.
These are some stock photos meant to depict the Republican establishment, a vague term used by supporters of the Tea Party (and now Donald Trump) to describe career politicians and wealthy donors said to heavily influence the GOP.
Here's the Twitter page for the Republican establishment.
With that clear, here are just a few of The Establishment's Twitter mentions from the past two months.
On Tuesday, Jessica Sutherland, marketing director for The Establishment, finally decided to reply to one Trump supporter who had been berating @ESTBLSHMNT on a near-daily basis.
The resulting exchange belongs in the Twitter hall of fame.
"That particular account has been tweeting at us for months...since January, I believe," Sutherland told BuzzFeed News. "Almost every day, I draft a tweet to her, and then opt not to send it. On Tuesday, though, I didn't. Not sure why."
The exchange soon went viral, with Twitter even curating a "moment" around the woman's mistake. (The company later deleted the moment because of criticism that it unfairly targeted one user and resulted in her receiving abuse.)
Sutherland and The Establishment crew say their Twitter handle is both a blessing and a curse — but they're sticking with their name.
"By providing a platform for marginalized voices, we're redefining what the term means every day, in the hopes of building a new (and better) Establishment," she said.
Still, spare a thought for this guy, who reached out to the magazine because he shared their @-reply pain.
