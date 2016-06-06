Parents Of Boy Who Fell In Cincinnati Gorilla Enclosure Won't Face Charges

"I am very sorry about the loss of this gorilla but nothing about this situation rises to the level of a criminal charge," Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph T. Deters said Monday.

The parents of a 3-year-old boy who fell into an enclosure at a Cincinnati, Ohio zoo, prompting keepers to fatally shoot a male gorilla, will not face criminal charges, prosecutors announced Monday.

Police officials announced last week that they were investigating the unnamed parents over the May 28 incident, which garnered international headlines. Animal rights supporters claim the zoo acted too hastily in killing the gorilla, named Harambe, but officials said the move was necessary to protect the child from the unpredictable and powerful animal.

In a statement, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph T. Deters described the incident as "a tragic accident and a terrible loss for the zoo," but said the child's parents would not face charges.

