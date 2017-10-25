The Montana Company With The Puerto Rico Energy Deal Is Fighting On Twitter With San Juan's Mayor

This is getting even weirder.

Whitefish Energy Holdings LLC became the focus of media attention after Weather.com reported last week it had won the $300 million contract, confounding industry analysts.

BuzzFeed News reporters visited the company's Whitefish, Montana, headquarters, finding a small cabin in a forested area.

The company has ties to Trump's interior secretary, Ryan Zinke, a native of Whitefish and an acquaintance of Whitefish Energy CEO Andy Techmanski. (Both men have denied Zinke was involved in the Puerto Rico deal.)

Joe Colonnetta, the head of one of Whitefish Energy’s major funding sources, Dallas-based HBC Investments, has also made significant campaign donations to President Donald Trump. (Colonnetta did not return a request for comment.)

Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority signed the deal with Whitefish Energy last month without a competitive bidding process. Subcontractors have now been on the ground in the battered US territory for several weeks.