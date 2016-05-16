The Last Surviving Member Of The "Casablanca" Cast Has Died

Madeleine Lebeau, who starred as the jilted lover of Humphrey Bogart's Rick Blaine, was 92.

Madeline Lebeau, the French actress believed to have been the last surviving member of the classic film Casablanca, has died. She was 92.

Lebeau died on May 1 in Spain after breaking her thighbone, her stepson, the documentary filmmaker Carlo Alberto Pinelli, told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday.

Lebeau starred as Yvonne, the jilted lover of Humphrey Bogart's Rick Blaine, in the iconic 1942 movie. According to the film's IMDB page, she was the last surviving member of the movie's principal actors.

In one memorable scene, she arrives at "Rick's Café Américain" on the arm of a German soldier in an effort to spite Bogart's character after being spurned by him.

When the German troops begin singing a patriotic song, the French refugees in the café respond in kind with an uplifting, defiant version of "La Marseillaise."

When the singing concludes Lebeau's character shouts, "Vive la France! Vive la démocratie!"