WTF, The World Taekwondo Federation Has Had To Change Its Name Because Y'all Are Dirty

This is why we can't have nice things.

By David Mack

Posted on June 24, 2017, at 10:53 a.m. ET

The World Taekwondo Federation announced Friday it was rebranding itself as World Taekwondo because it is too pure for this dirty world.

For 44 years the group has been known as WTF, but that has obviously become, well, problematic.

"In the digital age, the acronym of our federation has developed negative connotations unrelated to our organization and so it was important that we rebranded to better engage with our fans," World Taekwondo (formerly WTF) President Choue Chung-won said in a statement.

Unveiling a new "fuck"-free brand and logo, the sporting body said the change "reflects its commitment to evolving and adapting to remain relevant with today’s modern audiences."

Still, missed opportunity if you ask us.

Francesco Caporusso @czesco

@BBCWorld They missed an opportunity to change their name to federation of Taekwondo Worldwide: FTW!

