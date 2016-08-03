Trump Says Clinton "Should Get An Award" As The "Founder Of ISIS"

"Lock her up! Lock her up!" the crowd chanted.

Donald Trump said Wednesday that Hillary Clinton "should get an award" from jihadist militants because she is "the founder of ISIS."

Speaking in Daytona Beach, Florida, the Republican presidential nominee told a crowd of supporters that Clinton's policies as secretary of state helped birth the terror group.

"Take a look at Orlando. Take a look at San Bernardino. Take a look at the World Trade Center. Take a look at what's going on, and then worldwide, and we let ISIS take this position," he said.

"It was Hillary Clinton that — she should get an award from them as the founder of ISIS. That's what it was. That's what it was. Her weakness. Her weak policies."

The crowd then chanted "Lock her up! Lock her up!"

Founded by Sunni cleric Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, ISIS emerged as a militant group in the chaos of the Syrian civil war, which began in 2011.