Imelda Staunton Will Play The Queen In The Fifth And Final Season Of "The Crown"

Turns out we won't be seeing the latest Meghan Markle and Prince Harry drama on The Crown after all.

Netflix announced Friday that the popular British royal drama will end after its fifth season, scrapping plans for a sixth season that might have followed events in the reign of Queen Elizabeth II to modern day.

"At the outset I had imagined The Crown running for six seasons but now that we have begun work on the stories for season five it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop," show creator Peter Morgan said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News. "I’m grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision."

Additionally, Netflix announced that Oscar nominee Imelda Staunton will play the queen in the show's final season, taking over for Olivia Colman, the star of Seasons 3 and 4.

"Imelda is an astonishing talent and will be a fantastic successor to Claire Foy [from Seasons 1 and 2] and Olivia Colman," Morgan said.