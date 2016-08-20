The Brother Of The Iconic Wounded Syrian Boy Has Died

Ali Daqneesh died from injuries sustained in the same airstrike.

Bloodied, shellshocked, and alone, Omran Daqneesh this week became an iconic and heartbreaking symbol of the horrific toll the Syrian civil war has had on children after his family home was destroyed Wednesday in an airstrike.

On Saturday, his older brother died from injuries sustained during the attack, becoming a symbol himself of the estimated more than 10,000 children killed in the war.

The death of Ali Daqneesh, who was reported to be 10 years old, was confirmed by his family to Raf Sanchez, a reporter with the Telegraph newspaper who spoke with them.

"The Daqneesh family was receiving mourners today at their temporary accommodation after Ali's death," Sanchez wrote on Twitter.

A photo circulating online showed a wounded and unconscious Ali Daqneesh hooked up to a hospital ventilator. His family requested the picture not be shared, according to an Australian Broadcasting Corporation reporter.