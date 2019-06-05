A Texas Teacher Was Fired After Asking Trump Via Twitter To "Remove The Illegals" From Her School

A teacher in Ft. Worth, Texas, has been fired after she wrote a series of tweets addressed to President Trump asking for his help in "investigating and removing the illegals" in her school.

Georgia Clark, an English teacher since 1998, had thought her tweets last month to the president were private communications, but didn't realize she'd been posting her comments for all to see.

“Mr. President, Fort Worth Independent School District is loaded with illegal students from Mexico,” Clark tweeted on May 17 from an account that was subsequently deleted.

Clark said "the Mexicans refuse to honor our flag" and asked for assistance in tracking down a local immigration official who could investigate and remove the students.

“Anything you can do to remove the illegals from Fort Worth would be greatly appreciated," she added.

Clark identified herself by name in at least one of the tweets and included two direct phone numbers for the president to reach her at.