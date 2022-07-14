A Man, Not His 13-Year-Old Son, Was Driving The Truck That Killed 9 People In Texas, Officials Now Say

Federal transportation investigators released findings into a deadly crash that killed nine people in Texas in March, determining that a 13-year-old was not behind the wheel of a pickup truck when it struck another vehicle.

Instead, National Transportation Safety Board​ investigators said in a preliminary report that the boy's father was driving the truck and that toxicology testing revealed he had methamphetamine in his system at the time.

Both the father and son died when their truck crossed a lane and collided with a van carrying eight student golfers and their coach from the University of the Southwest in Hobbs, New Mexico, on March 15.

The crash caused both vehicles to catch fire.

Six of the students and their coach were killed, while the other two students were seriously injured.