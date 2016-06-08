Israel Revokes 83,000 Palestinian Permits After Shooting At Tel Aviv Mall

The Israeli military plans to also deploy two additional battalions in the West Bank in response to the shooting.

The Israeli military said on Thursday it has revoked 83,000 permits for Palestinians to travel to Israel during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and has launched two additional battalions to the West Bank after at least four people were killed Wednesday night in a shooting at a popular outdoor market in Tel Aviv.

The military told the Associated Press it froze Israeli work permits for 204 of the attackers' relatives, and is barring Palestinians from leaving and entering the West Bank village of Yatta, which is the attackers hometown.

Israel has responded to the deadly attacks on Sarona Market, a collection of restaurants and shops popular with young people, by also deploying two additional battalions in the West Bank.

The military said Thursday the reinforcements were called "in accordance with situation assessments," according to the Associated Press.

The "hundreds" of troops include infantry and elite reconnaissance units. The military declined to give further details.