Teen Allegedly Posed As A Senator, Got A Chauffeured Car, And Toured A School

School administrators in Ohio didn't realize they had been duped until weeks later.

An 18-year-old has been charged with fraud after he allegedly posed as an Ohio senator at a rural high school and gave a lecture to a class.

Charging documents provided to BuzzFeed News show Izaha Akins of Marion, Ohio, was indicted by a grand jury last week on one felony count of telecommunications fraud and one felony count of impersonating a peace officer for the December stunt.

Toledo Blade. Akins is accused of telephoning a teacher at Mohawk High in Sycamore to say he had been appointed to replace Sen. David Burke, who the teen said had resigned due to a illness, according to the

Burke had been scheduled to address students in January.

The teen then showed up at the school on Dec. 15, well-dressed and in a hired car with a private driver, having allegedly used the same story to defraud a dealership,

Mohawk Schools Superintendent Ken Ratliff said.

Akins was then given a tour and spoke to a government class for 45 minutes.

"The presentation was about being active in politics, political processes," Ratliff told the Blade. "Everyone thought it was legit, bought into it, including the teacher."

The school did not realize they had allegedly been duped until Burke arrived as scheduled in January.

Akins was arrested Feb. 12.