BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

These Girls Had The Best Reaction To Getting Toys With Their Late Grandpa's Voice

news

These Girls Had The Best Reaction To Getting Toys With Their Late Grandpa's Voice

So. Many. Tears.

By David Mack

Headshot of David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 25, 2016, at 5:14 p.m. ET

This is Jennifer Ramos, a 16-year-old who lives in Oklahoma, and her younger sisters Mariana, pictured far left, and Sarahy.

Jennifer Ramos

Last year, her family suffered an unimaginable tragedy when their grandfather, Florencio Jimenez (pictured here with Jennifer at her quinceañera), died of a stroke during a robbery at a car wash.

Two men were later arrested on robbery and murder charges.&quot;We&#x27;re used to having my grandpa around for the holidays,&quot; Jennifer told BuzzFeed News. &quot;It&#x27;s been really sad for us not having him.&quot;
Jennifer Ramos

Two men were later arrested on robbery and murder charges.

"We're used to having my grandpa around for the holidays," Jennifer told BuzzFeed News. "It's been really sad for us not having him."

But, when the family gathered on Christmas Eve on Saturday night to open presents, the girls' aunt Andrea had a special surprise in store....

Jennifer Ramos

She had arranged to have special teddy bears built for the youngest girls that contained audio messages from their late grandpa.

Jennifer Ramos
Jennifer Ramos
ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer captured the heartwarming moment her sisters opened the bears and heard them talk.

so my grandpa passed away tragically about a year ago and my aunt got my sisters a teddy bear that has a recording… https://t.co/9iD8Jp1wV7
yenn @y_jennifer2974

so my grandpa passed away tragically about a year ago and my aunt got my sisters a teddy bear that has a recording… https://t.co/9iD8Jp1wV7

Reply Retweet Favorite

The tweet has since been shared by thousands of people.

Mariana, who opened her bear first, was so overwhelmed she burst into tears and hugged the bear as if it were her late grandpa.

Jennifer Ramos
Jennifer Ramos

Sarahy also couldn't believe her eyes (and ears).

Jennifer Ramos
Jennifer Ramos

The bears contained audio messages cut from video clips the girls and their grandpa had filmed before his death, Jennifer explained. Each message was an "inside joke" for each girl, she explained, that ended with their grandfather's hearty laugh.

"I think that's what got them, his laugh at the end," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Twitter, basically everyone had the same reaction... 😭😭😭

Twitter: @Heyitsanfony
Twitter: @annaamalllia
Twitter: @PunkEidos

The tears flowed...

@y_jennifer2974
Carti 🏁 @SheWentToJared4

@y_jennifer2974

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

...and flowed...

@y_jennifer2974
Gabriel Zakuani @Gabs50Zakuani

@y_jennifer2974

Reply Retweet Favorite

...and flowed.

@y_jennifer2974
jessicã @demidesired

@y_jennifer2974

Reply Retweet Favorite

Honestly, no one was safe from the waterworks...

@y_jennifer2974 @adioskristi
its chrimmus @wdbthejudge

@y_jennifer2974 @adioskristi

Reply Retweet Favorite

This cat was all of us after feeling all the feels.

@y_jennifer2974
ade @hotIinejoon

@y_jennifer2974

Reply Retweet Favorite

Jennifer said her sisters will never forget their grandpa's voice and can now listen to him whenever they need some cheering up.

"They both thought it was just a teddy bear, but it was a bit more special than that," Jennifer said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT