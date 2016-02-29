Cruz, Rubio, Romney Call On Trump To Release Secret New York Times Interview

The Republican billionaire gave a revealing off-the-record interview with the newspaper on immigration, according to sources.

Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, and Mitt Romney on Monday called for Donald Trump and the New York Times to release tape of an off-the-record interview the billionaire businessman conducted with the newspaper on his immigration views.

Their comments came after BuzzFeed News revealed The Times is sitting on tape of Trump that some staffers believe could deal a massive blow to the candidate's campaign for president. The interview conducted on Jan. 5 included an off-the-record segment in which sources said Trump revealed a degree of flexibility in his otherwise hardline stance on immigration.

The New York Times would not comment on the interview.

Speaking to reporters in San Antonio, Texas, Cruz called for the tape to be made public before Super Tuesday.

"Apparently there is a secret tape that the New York Times editorial board has of Donald Trump saying that he doesn't believe what he's saying on immigration, saying that all of his promises to secure the border are not real and if he's president he doesn't intend to do what he said," Cruz said. "I call on Donald: ask the New York Times to release the tape and do so today before the Super Tuesday primary."

The Texas senator, who is trailing Trump in the polls despite an early win in Iowa, said releasing the tapes would clear up whether, in fact, Trump made the comments.

"If Donald didn't say that to the New York Times then he deserves to have that cleared up and releasing the tape can clear it up," Cruz said.

"The alternative is that it is true."



After Cruz's comments, Rubio also called on Trump to push for the tape to be released.

"It sounds like what he told [the New York Times] is different from what he is telling you," Rubio told supporters in Conway, Arkansas. "Donald Trump should ask the New York Times to release the audio of his interview with them so we can see exactly what it is he truly believes about this issue which he has made the cornerstone of his campaign."

Later in the day, Romney also joined the fray, using the hashtag #WhatIsHeHiding on Twitter.