A Teacher Says She Had To Resign After A Student Stole Nude Photos Of Her

"I felt mad and violated because that's my privacy," Leigh Anne Arthur told BuzzFeed News. "It definitely hurts."

A teacher in South Carolina has resigned after she said one of her students stole nude photos from her cell phone and shared them among his classmates.

Leigh Anne Arthur, a 33-year-old mechatronics teacher (mechatronics is a multidisciplinary field of engineering), told BuzzFeed News she left her cell phone, which does not have a passcode, on her desk for a few minutes while she patrolled the halls of a Union County high school on Thursday, Feb. 18. "At the end of the class, the student then did approach me and said, 'Your day of reckoning is coming,'" Arthur said. "Kids being kids, I didn't think twice about it."

The following afternoon she said she was informed that nude photos she had taken for her husband on Valentine's Day were being shared on social media. She believes the student, who she said had been failing her class, used his own phone camera to photograph a copy of the revealing photos.

She said the school's principal told her on Feb. 22 to "lay low," but the following day she was told the district superintendent was asking for her resignation. After speaking with her church pastor, she said she spoke with the superintendent, David Eubanks, about why they were asking her to resign.

"He told me it was because I had inappropriate material on my phone and that I had made it easily accessible to students," Arthur said.

Local NBC affiliate WYFF4 reported that Eubanks told them Arthur was "in the wrong because her phone was unlocked and she made the nude picture available to her students."



After first declining to speak to BuzzFeed News, Eubanks on Wednesday provided the following statement:

One of the most critical responsibilities that a classroom teacher has is the supervision of students. In this particular case there was a breakdown in the classroom in that most critical area. Evidence and statements indicate that the teacher was not where she should have been at the time the incident occurred. As a result, a student accessed inappropriate material on her phone, sent it to others, and as a result also may also be severely punished by law enforcement as well as the school district. This is a case where a staff member, properly supervising students, could have prevented a very serious problem.

Eubanks also said that "evidence indicates students routinely used the teacher's cell phone with her full permission." Arthur denied this to BuzzFeed News, saying she had only allowed her nephew, a student, to use her phone on limited occasions.