Target Registers Crashed At Stores Across The Country, Leading To Huge Lines

Software at registers in Target stores across the US suddenly crashed on Saturday, leading to huge lines of customers and people abandoning piles of goods in the aisles.

Shoppers complained of extensive waits at check-out lines in stores across the country, as clerks were forced to use cell phones to process people's purchases.

"The line was so long," Mississippi resident Jeff Clark, 48, told BuzzFeed News of his experience at a Target in D'Iberville on the Gulf Coast. "We stood in line for about an hour."



On Twitter, the apologetic Target customer service account told shoppers from Minnesota to Texas that the company was experiencing a "systems issue."

"We are aware of a systems issue in store and are working as quickly as possible to get this fixed," read messages from the @AskTarget account. "Thank you for your patience!"

Target spokeswoman Danielle Schumann told BuzzFeed News staff the outage lasted for about two hours and affected all the company's stores. She said "an internal technology issue" was to blame for the crash.

"Our technology team worked quickly to identify and fix the issue, and we apologize for the inconvenience and frustration this caused for our guests," Schumann said. "After an initial but thorough review, we can confirm that this was not a data breach or security-related issue, and no guest information was compromised at any time."