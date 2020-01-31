Tan France Revealed He's Obsessed With Timothée Chalamet And Is Trying To Slide Into His DMs

You're not the only person with a major crush on Timothée Chalamet. Turns out Queer Eye fashion guru Tan France is positively dying to slide into the Little Women star's DMs. "I am obsessed with this person and I just want to be close to them," France revealed Friday during an interview on BuzzFeed News' AM to DM with his Next In Fashion co-host Alexa Chung. "He's the best dressed man on the red carpet without a doubt!" "I just want to be close to him. I just want to be in the same room," France gushed. "So, I'd fake it and say, 'I really want to give you a makeover!' but really I just want to play dress-up with him."

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images, JJ Reddington/BuzzFeed News

This revelation from France then prompted Chung to reveal her own Timmy-tale. "I very embarrassingly slid into his DMs," she admitted. "Really?!?" responded a shocked France. "I wanted to!!!" Chung told a story about how she sent a video of herself and her male friend, who also was nursing a Chalamet crush, singing a made-up song involving the actor's name. Sadly, she never received a response.

"Obviously not!" she said. "And it's also really creepy. How old is he?" (For the record, he's 24.)

