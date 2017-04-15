These Syrians Were Finally Fleeing Their Besieged Towns But Then They Were Attacked

"There are dead people everywhere. You can see tens of burnt out cars, bodies everywhere."

A convoy of buses evacuating thousands of Syrians from besieged cities was targeted by an explosion on Saturday, leaving dozens of people dead.

As part of a deal, negotiated with the help of Iran and Qatar, the buses began evacuating people from four towns — Madaya and Zabadani in rural Damascus, which are under rebel control, and the government-held Fuaa and Kefraya in Idlib province — on Friday after enduring more than two years of horrific conditions.

In a statement Saturday evening, the US denounced the attack, and also condemned the forced migration of Syrian civilians.

"The United States strongly condemns today's barbaric attacks against innocent civilians, including women and children, in northern Syria," Mark Toner, acting spokesperson for the US State Department said in a statement obtained by The Hill.

"We deplore any act that sustains and empowers extremists on all sides including today's attacks, as well as forced migration, increased displacement, and all forms of violence directed against civilians in Syria," he said.

The United Nations similarly expressed outrage, and called on the parties involved "to ensure the safety and security of those waiting to be evacuated."

"We express our condolences to the families of the victims of the incident and wish those injured a speedy recovery," Stephane Dujarric, a spokesperson for the UN Secretary General said in a statement. "Those responsible for today's attack must be brought to justice."