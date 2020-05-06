Like people around the United States, the justices of the Supreme Court are having to adapt to working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.



After initially postponing oral arguments in response to the outbreak, the court began holding audio hearings this week — allowing the public to listen in live for the first time ever.

On Wednesday, the justices heard arguments in two cases: one about access to birth control and the other about robocalls.

The latter case, Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants, involves a challenge to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act's ban on robocalls from political groups. They argue the law violates their constitutional rights to free speech under the First Amendment.

One hour into the hearing, Justice Elena Kagan was grilling Roman Martinez, the attorney acting for the political groups, about the nature of the content on these phone calls when someone could be heard, well, answering the call of nature.



Yes, right as Martinez was speaking, a toilet flushed on the audio livestream.

"What the FCC has said is that when [TOILET FLUSHES LOUDLY] the subject matter of the call ranges different topics," said Martinez, "then the call is transformed, and it's a call that would've been allowed, which is no longer allowed."