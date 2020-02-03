This Is Just To Remind You That Jennifer Lopez Is 50 Years Old
And Shakira is 43.
Did you watch the Super Bowl half time show?
Me too!
The music! The moves! The pole dancing!
Whewwwwww.
Well, it's my duty as a journalist to bring you this breaking news: JENNIFER LOPEZ IS 50 YEARS OLD...
And also that SHAKIRA IS 43!!!
I am not the only one sitting on my fat ass having this realization.
Like, how does J Lo look like that at 50? HOW?!?!
According to my math, 50 is half of 100!!
Also, Shakira literally turned 43 today! And she went ahead and did that!
*Keke Palmer voice* Sorry to those men!!
-
