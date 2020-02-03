 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

This Is Just To Remind You That Jennifer Lopez Is 50 Years Old

Trending

This Is Just To Remind You That Jennifer Lopez Is 50 Years Old

And Shakira is 43.

By David Mack

Picture of David Mack David Mack BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 2, 2020, at 8:44 p.m. ET

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Did you watch the Super Bowl half time show?

Me too!

The music! The moves! The pole dancing!

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Whewwwwww.

Well, it's my duty as a journalist to bring you this breaking news: JENNIFER LOPEZ IS 50 YEARS OLD...

J-LO. ICONIC. #PepsiHalftime #SBLIV @jlo SOON: Fans can relive their favorite moments from the #PepsiHalftime show HERE https://t.co/TegS1TZFKy
NFL @NFL

J-LO. ICONIC. #PepsiHalftime #SBLIV @jlo SOON: Fans can relive their favorite moments from the #PepsiHalftime show HERE https://t.co/TegS1TZFKy

Reply Retweet Favorite

And also that SHAKIRA IS 43!!!

.@Shakira just rocked the stage! 🔥 #SBLIV #PepsiHalftime SOON: Fans can relive their favorite moments from the #PepsiHalftime show HERE https://t.co/TegS1TZFKy
NFL @NFL

.@Shakira just rocked the stage! 🔥 #SBLIV #PepsiHalftime SOON: Fans can relive their favorite moments from the #PepsiHalftime show HERE https://t.co/TegS1TZFKy

Reply Retweet Favorite

I am not the only one sitting on my fat ass having this realization.

Let's just take a moment to appreciate the fact that Shakira is 43 and JLo is 50
Karen M. McManus @writerkmc

Let's just take a moment to appreciate the fact that Shakira is 43 and JLo is 50

Reply Retweet Favorite
Let this sink in... @shakira is 43 years young. @JLo is 50 years young. I shouldn’t have skipped cardio yesterday. #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow
Scott Nevins @ScottNevins

Let this sink in... @shakira is 43 years young. @JLo is 50 years young. I shouldn’t have skipped cardio yesterday. #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow

Reply Retweet Favorite
#PepsiHalftime Shakira is 43. J-Lo is 50. Meanwhile, this gif represents me in my 20s:
k. @kayaubrianna

#PepsiHalftime Shakira is 43. J-Lo is 50. Meanwhile, this gif represents me in my 20s:

Reply Retweet Favorite

Like, how does J Lo look like that at 50? HOW?!?!

So you’re telling me that @JLo is 50 years old and she has had 2 kids AND SHE LOOKS LIKE THAT
Madi Westbrooke @MadiWestbrooke

So you’re telling me that @JLo is 50 years old and she has had 2 kids AND SHE LOOKS LIKE THAT

Reply Retweet Favorite
JLO is 567x hotter than me at the age of 50
Tatum Dahl ⚡️ @tatedoll

JLO is 567x hotter than me at the age of 50

Reply Retweet Favorite

According to my math, 50 is half of 100!!

Me seeing how hot Jlo is at 50
kas⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ @RUandVPI

Me seeing how hot Jlo is at 50

Reply Retweet Favorite
If I don’t look like JLO at 50 throw me away!!!!!!!
Marina Preciado @oxminaox

If I don’t look like JLO at 50 throw me away!!!!!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite
JLO is 50. God, I hope I look like her when I’m 50.
Jess Doudrick @JessDoudrick

JLO is 50. God, I hope I look like her when I’m 50.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Also, Shakira literally turned 43 today! And she went ahead and did that!

reminder: shakira turned 43 today and j-lo is 50 we have our whole lives to get shit done, ladies
Alex McDaniel @AlexMcDaniel

reminder: shakira turned 43 today and j-lo is 50 we have our whole lives to get shit done, ladies

Reply Retweet Favorite
Shakira is 43 years old I pulled a neck muscle brushing my teeth last week.
Peter Burns @PeterBurnsESPN

Shakira is 43 years old I pulled a neck muscle brushing my teeth last week.

Reply Retweet Favorite

*Keke Palmer voice* Sorry to those men!!

Shakira is 43 and JLo is 50. You can’t tell me they’re not the most impressive athletes in that stadium tonight, my god.
Lindsay Gibbs @linzsports

Shakira is 43 and JLo is 50. You can’t tell me they’re not the most impressive athletes in that stadium tonight, my god.

Reply Retweet Favorite

ADVERTISEMENT