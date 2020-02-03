This Is Just To Remind You That Jennifer Lopez Is 50 Years Old

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Did you watch the Super Bowl half time show? Me too! The music! The moves! The pole dancing!

Whewwwwww. Well, it's my duty as a journalist to bring you this breaking news: JENNIFER LOPEZ IS 50 YEARS OLD...

J-LO. ICONIC. #PepsiHalftime #SBLIV @jlo

And also that SHAKIRA IS 43!!!



.@Shakira just rocked the stage! 🔥 #SBLIV #PepsiHalftime

I am not the only one sitting on my fat ass having this realization.

Let's just take a moment to appreciate the fact that Shakira is 43 and JLo is 50

Let this sink in... @shakira is 43 years young. @JLo is 50 years young. I shouldn’t have skipped cardio yesterday. #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow

#PepsiHalftime Shakira is 43. J-Lo is 50. Meanwhile, this gif represents me in my 20s:

Like, how does J Lo look like that at 50? HOW?!?!

So you’re telling me that @JLo is 50 years old and she has had 2 kids AND SHE LOOKS LIKE THAT

JLO is 567x hotter than me at the age of 50

According to my math, 50 is half of 100!!

Me seeing how hot Jlo is at 50

If I don’t look like JLO at 50 throw me away!!!!!!!

JLO is 50. God, I hope I look like her when I’m 50.

Also, Shakira literally turned 43 today! And she went ahead and did that!

reminder: shakira turned 43 today and j-lo is 50 we have our whole lives to get shit done, ladies

Shakira is 43 years old I pulled a neck muscle brushing my teeth last week.

*Keke Palmer voice* Sorry to those men!!