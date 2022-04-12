At Least 13 People Were Injured In A Shooting At A Brooklyn Subway Station During Morning Rush Hour
Video shows panicked commuters fleeing a subway carriage full of smoke. Warning: This story contains graphic images.
Several people were shot in an incident on the New York City subway in Brooklyn during morning rush hour, officials said.
The shooting happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. ET at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood, which serves the D, N, and R lines.
Video on social media shows panicked commuters fleeing a subway carriage full of smoke once the train pulled into the station.
At least 13 people have been injured and taken to area hospitals, according to fire officials. Per the New York City Fire Department (FDNY), eight of the injured suffered gunshot wounds, but police had put the number of people shot at five.
NYU Langone Hospital is treating eight of the victims for gunshot wounds and smoke inhalation, hospital spokesperson Lacy Scaramana told BuzzFeed News.
"All are in stable condition," Scaramana said.
NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital is also treating three patients.
The search for the suspect is "still an active ongoing investigation," an NYPD spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.
Police told media outlets they were seeking a man who had been wearing a gas mask and an orange construction vest.
An FDNY spokesperson told BuzzFeed News they received a call about smoke in the station and that first responders discovered multiple people shot.
"Several undetonated devices at [the] same location," the spokesperson said, describing the scene as still active.
The NYPD subsequently said on Twitter that there were no active explosive devices at this time.
Graphic photos on social media showed at least three people lying on the floor of the station in a pool of blood.
Schools in the area are on a "shelter-in" status, an Education Department spokesperson told BuzzFeed News, meaning no one can leave buildings.
On Twitter, subway officials said there was a "major disruption" to service.
Police urged the public to avoid the station and to "expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area."
Federal officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also on the scene.
"While we gather more information, we ask New Yorkers to stay away from this area for their safety and so that first responders can help those in need and investigate," said Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
President Joe Biden has also been briefed on the incident, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
"White House senior staff are in touch with Mayor Adams and Police Commissioner Sewell to offer any assistance as needed," Psaki said.
Located in southwestern Brooklyn, Sunset Park is home to a vast majority of working class and immigrant families, many of whom are Asian and Latino.
The American Public Health Association says gun violence in the US is a public health crisis. It is a leading cause of premature death in the country, responsible for more than 38,000 deaths annually. As of April 12, at least 11,874 people have died from gun violence this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News.