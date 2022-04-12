At Least 13 People Were Injured In A Shooting At A Brooklyn Subway Station During Morning Rush Hour

Several people were shot in an incident on the New York City subway in Brooklyn during morning rush hour, officials said.



The shooting happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. ET at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood, which serves the D, N, and R lines.

Video on social media shows panicked commuters fleeing a subway carriage full of smoke once the train pulled into the station.



At least 13 people have been injured and taken to area hospitals, according to fire officials. Per the New York City Fire Department (FDNY), eight of the injured suffered gunshot wounds, but police had put the number of people shot at five.

NYU Langone Hospital is treating eight of the victims for gunshot wounds and smoke inhalation, hospital spokesperson Lacy Scaramana told BuzzFeed News.

"All are in stable condition," Scaramana said.

NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital is also treating three patients.



The search for the suspect is "still an active ongoing investigation," an NYPD spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

Police told media outlets they were seeking a man who had been wearing a gas mask and an orange construction vest.