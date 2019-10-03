Steve Irwin's Family Said They've Now Fulfilled One Of His Greatest Wishes

It's been more than 13 years since the death of Steve Irwin, the Australian "Crocodile Hunter" who gained worldwide fame thanks to his TV work with animals.

Since then, his family has continued his important conservation efforts.

"I think for us as a family we always want to make sure that his legacy continues," daughter Bindi Irwin told BuzzFeed News' AM to DM on Wednesday, "because Dad always said, 'I don't care if people remember me, I care if people remember my message.'"

Terri Irwin revealed to BuzzFeed News that the family's zoo had just officially finished work on one of her late husband's most cherished dreams.

"We just — just — finished one of his greatest goals which was to open an elephant hospital in Indonesia," she said. "In Sumatra, when elephants step on a landmine or they get caught in a snare there was no hospital to treat them, and we now have just opened an elephant hospital, so it's pretty special."

"These are the things we talk about," she added, "and it's so important to continue his mission."

A spokesperson for Australia Zoo in Queensland told BuzzFeed News that they had helped construct a hospital and staff accommodation to assist the critically endangered Sumatran elephant.

"Steve dreamed of opening an elephant hospital after witnessing first-hand the issues they were facing in the wild," said Australia Zoo staffer Luke Reavley via email.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, the species has been decimated by habitat deforestation, poaching, and human–elephant conflict.

