Steve Bannon Has To Go To Prison — And This Time Trump Can't Save Him

Steve Bannon has been sentenced to prison — and this time, his former boss isn't able to save him.

The far-right firebrand who became chief strategist to former president Donald Trump was sentenced to four months in prison by a federal judge in Washington, DC, on Friday for refusing to appear before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.

"He has expressed no remorse for his actions," US District Judge Carl Nichols said prior to handing down his sentence, which also included a $6,500 fine.

In determining Bannon's punishment, Nichols said it was important for him to send a message to the public of general deterrence. "Respect for Congress is, of course, an important piece of our constitutional system," he said.

But Bannon will not immediately be put behind bars. The judge released him on Friday, ruling he shouldn't have to report to prison until any appeals are resolved.

The sentencing comes exactly one year to the day since the House of Representatives voted to hold Bannon, 68, in criminal contempt for defying a subpoena to provide documents and testimony to the special committee. After he was then charged by federal prosecutors, a jury subsequently found Bannon guilty in July of two counts of contempt of Congress.

Bannon had arrived at the federal courthouse on Friday morning to shouts of "Fascist!" and "Traitor!" Protesters had also inflated a large rat designed to resemble Trump.

"Remember: this illegitimate regime — their judgment day is on the 8th of November," Bannon told reporters before he entered the building, referring to the upcoming midterm elections.