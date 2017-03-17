BuzzFeed News

People Are Dying Of Embarrassment After Trump Didn't Shake Angela Merkel's Hand

I AM SCREAMING.

By David Mack

Posted on March 17, 2017, at 12:59 p.m. ET

German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited the White House on Friday for her first face-to-face meeting with President Trump.

The whole thing was already pretty tense because of Trump's past comments slamming NATO, Germany's dominance in the EU, and Merkel's pro-refugee immigration policies.

AND THEN THIS HAPPENED...

Photographers: Can we get a handshake? Merkel (to Trump): Do you want to have a handshake? Trump: *no response* Mer… https://t.co/PbCi9laPDc
David Mack @davidmackau

Photographers: Can we get a handshake? Merkel (to Trump): Do you want to have a handshake? Trump: *no response* Mer… https://t.co/PbCi9laPDc

TRUMP COMPLETELY IGNORED MERKEL WHEN SHE ASKED IF HE WANTED TO SHAKE HANDS FOR THE CAMERAS. 💀

YOU CAN ACTUALLY PINPOINT THE MOMENT WHEN SHE REALIZES JUST HOW AWKWARD THIS IS.

To be fair, it's not 100% clear whether Trump heard Merkel amid the noise in the room, but the result was still mighty painful.

Lots of people compared Trump's behavior to that of a child.

But mostly, people were just suffering from a severe case of second-hand embarrassment.

What's German for "This is painfully awkward and I have to go now"?

UPDATE

The two did later share a handshake in front of the press following a news conference at the White House.

