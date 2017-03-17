People Are Dying Of Embarrassment After Trump Didn't Shake Angela Merkel's Hand
I AM SCREAMING.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited the White House on Friday for her first face-to-face meeting with President Trump.
The whole thing was already pretty tense because of Trump's past comments slamming NATO, Germany's dominance in the EU, and Merkel's pro-refugee immigration policies.
AND THEN THIS HAPPENED...
TRUMP COMPLETELY IGNORED MERKEL WHEN SHE ASKED IF HE WANTED TO SHAKE HANDS FOR THE CAMERAS. 💀
ADVERTISEMENT
YOU CAN ACTUALLY PINPOINT THE MOMENT WHEN SHE REALIZES JUST HOW AWKWARD THIS IS.
To be fair, it's not 100% clear whether Trump heard Merkel amid the noise in the room, but the result was still mighty painful.
Lots of people compared Trump's behavior to that of a child.
ADVERTISEMENT
But mostly, people were just suffering from a severe case of second-hand embarrassment.
ADVERTISEMENT
What's German for "This is painfully awkward and I have to go now"?
UPDATE
The two did later share a handshake in front of the press following a news conference at the White House.
-
David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.